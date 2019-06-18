Governor appoints former judge to state Ethics Commission | KOB 4
Governor appoints former judge to state Ethics Commission

The Associated Press
June 18, 2019 06:51 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A professional mediator in civil and commercial court cases has been named to serve on New Mexico's fledgling state Ethics Commission.

Former state district court judge William Lang was appointed Tuesday by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to serve on the commission when it convenes next year to consider ethics complaints against public officials, lobbyists and public contractors.

Voters overwhelmingly approved the creation of the commission in 2018 elections in the wake of a series of high profile corruption scandals involving public officials.

Criminal matters will continue to fall under the authority of state and local prosecutors.

Four members of the commission are appointed by leading state legislators from the Republican and Democratic parties.

Created: June 18, 2019 06:51 AM

