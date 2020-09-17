Governor 'cautiously optimistic' about resumption of college basketball in New Mexico

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The NCAA approved a plan to begin the college basketball season on Nov. 25.
UNM Athletics Director Eddie Nunez said the university is eager to show that student-athletes can be safe during a pandemic.
The governor acknowledged that some professional sports organizations have been successful in keeping players and staff safe. While she is optimistic that it can be done at the college level, she believes it will be more challenging.
"It's harder to do in college but I think that the discussions today are giving rise to states like ours that are in a good place to be cautiously optimistic as other states and colleges are coming to those conclusions that we might be in that position as well," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said.
UNM officials said they are still looking into creating robust and effective testing protocols. They are also working with the Mountain West Conference to make sure they have enough supplies.
