Governor 'cautiously optimistic' about resumption of college basketball in New Mexico

The governor acknowledged that some professional sports organizations have been successful in keeping players and staff safe. While she is optimistic that it can be done at the college level, she believes it will be more challenging.

"It's harder to do in college but I think that the discussions today are giving rise to states like ours that are in a good place to be cautiously optimistic as other states and colleges are coming to those conclusions that we might be in that position as well," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said.