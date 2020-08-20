Governor considering more reopenings as New Mexico meets gating criteria

The governor said reopening schools for in-person learning is a major priority. She said she is focusing on the gating criteria to make a decision in the next few weeks.

"We're two and a half weeks into really doing better, we're close, so schools are my priority, I think they should be all of ours," the governor said. "The rest of the country has not been successful in in-person learning in any context anywhere, and I'd like New Mexico to show that we know how to do it. So I'm still feeling very encouraged that some school districts will try this hybrid model."

The governor's public health order bans indoor dining. She's faced backlash and lawsuits for the policy.

"I am empathetic about that, and I have to say that I think that is a fair criticism," Gov. Lujan Grisham said. "We don't have enforcement support in far too many communities, and I'm really disappointed by that, but I don't want to enforce. It would be much better if we would all work harder to make this work."

The governor added that discussions about reopenings are taking place this week, however, she did not specify what changes she is considering.