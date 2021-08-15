Governor declares state of emergency in Doña Ana County

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 15, 2021 05:15 PM
Created: August 15, 2021 02:13 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. - Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Doña Ana County.
The order aims to provide local governments with the tools and funding they need to begin recovering from the heavy rainfall and severe flooding that began last week.
Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart hosted a news conference Sunday morning to provide an update on the southern Doña Ana County flood. The residences in La Union - with Visnaga to the west; South Street to the south and Alvarez to the east - are on a mandatory evacuation, at least through Sunday night.
“Please note that this is a larger issue than what you can possibly see from your home. Some of you may not have experienced rain or flooding, but five miles up the road, they did,” Stewart said. “We must all stay vigilant and avoid the areas that are hardest hit, as we continue to carefully monitor the situation because one more downpour could have a significant impact.”
The declaration will provide up to $750,000 for the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) to support public recovery efforts organized by city and county officials.
Flood victims were left wondering how they will repair and rebuild their homes and lives, washed away by the flood water.
"My parents lost everything, from house, vehicles, everything. Completely everything," said Patricia Talamantes, flood victim.
The following intersections in La Union are impassable:
“Please be patient and slow down, our crews are working hard and putting in long hours, with heavy equipment and it is more dangerous work each time it rains. Please do not jeopardize their safety, nor your own," said Robert Armijo, Doña Ana County Engineering and Roads chief engineer.
For assistance, people are encouraged to go to the American Red Cross evacuation center at the Anthony Senior Community Center at 875 Anthony Drive in Anthony.
More information for Doña Ana County flood resources can be found here, with regular updates found on their Facebook page.
