Governor declares state of emergency in Doña Ana County

The declaration will provide up to $750,000 for the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) to support public recovery efforts organized by city and county officials.

Flood victims were left wondering how they will repair and rebuild their homes and lives, washed away by the flood water.

"My parents lost everything, from house, vehicles, everything. Completely everything," said Patricia Talamantes, flood victim.

The following intersections in La Union are impassable:

Visnaga Street and Telles Ave.

Conejo Road and Sentenario St.

Conejo Road and Mendez St.

Paloma St. and Salome Hernandez St.

Casad Road is washed out

“Please be patient and slow down, our crews are working hard and putting in long hours, with heavy equipment and it is more dangerous work each time it rains. Please do not jeopardize their safety, nor your own," said Robert Armijo, Doña Ana County Engineering and Roads chief engineer.

For assistance, people are encouraged to go to the American Red Cross evacuation center at the Anthony Senior Community Center at 875 Anthony Drive in Anthony.

More information for Doña Ana County flood resources can be found here, with regular updates found on their Facebook page.