Governor eases restrictions on gyms

Joshua Panas
Updated: November 30, 2020 05:07 PM
Created: November 30, 2020 04:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gyms in New Mexico can reopen Wednesday.

The governor said gyms will no longer be considered a "close contact" businesses in the new "Red to Green" system.

She stated gyms will be in the "other" category, which allows them to operate at 25% maximum capacity or 75 people, whichever is less.

Close-contact businesses, such as barbershops and nail salons, are allowed to operate at 25% maximum capacity or 10 customers, whichever is less.

All businesses must also require everyone to wear a face covering.


