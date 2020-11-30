Governor eases restrictions on gyms

Joshua Panas
Updated: November 30, 2020 05:07 PM
Created: November 30, 2020 04:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gyms in New Mexico can reopen Wednesday.
The governor said gyms will no longer be considered a "close contact" businesses in the new "Red to Green" system.
She stated gyms will be in the "other" category, which allows them to operate at 25% maximum capacity or 75 people, whichever is less.
Close-contact businesses, such as barbershops and nail salons, are allowed to operate at 25% maximum capacity or 10 customers, whichever is less.
All businesses must also require everyone to wear a face covering.
