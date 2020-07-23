Governor expresses concern for health of families, teachers when announcing delay to in-person learning | KOB 4
Governor expresses concern for health of families, teachers when announcing delay to in-person learning

Joy Wang
Updated: July 23, 2020 10:34 PM
Created: July 23, 2020 08:01 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Other countries have reopened schools and other states are discussing different options.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday that in-person learning would not start before Labor Day. She said she took the state's population into account when making her decision.

"We're high per capita of grandparents raising their grandchildren,” explained Gov. Lujan Grisham. “This means that a student that takes COVID home could lose both their parents to this vicious infection. These are risks we cannot take. It’s immoral.”

The governor also said more than 40% of parents do not believe it's safe for their kids to go back to school, and 85% of educators in the state do not feel safe returning to work.

The governor said reopening schools is about their safety and the safety of their families.

“It's that they would go home and take COVID to their own children, their own partners, their own spouses, their own parents,” the governor said. “Worse than that, they would bring COVID, because we've got a prevalence rate that's too high in the state, they bring it to a school, they infect a student, and a student the infects their family.”

The governor said New Mexico isn't where it needs to be when it comes to reopening schools.

“We are making decisions based on science and data,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

“The 10-19 year olds tend to transmit COVID very similarly to other adults,” said Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Human Services Department. “So the myth that kids can't transmit it is turning out not to be actually true. Now it's true children have different symptoms, more gastrointestinal than respiratory, maybe initially it's also true they may be less severely ill, but when it comes to transmission, this 10-19 age group is much higher.”

The PED Secretary is expected to provide more information school reentry on Friday.

Back-to-School FAQs


