Governor extends Gallup's citywide lockdown

The declaration closes all roads into Gallup, limits the number of people traveling in a car at once, and limits hours of operation for businesses from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gallup residents are advised to stay at home unless there is an emergency.

Gallup Mayor Louis Bonaguidi said the lockdown is about saving lives.

"And we just want to get a grip on it. We'd like to see this virus over with in a few weeks instead of being prolonged through the whole summer," the mayor said.

Gallup, which is located in McKinley County, has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 1,144.

