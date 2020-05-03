Governor extends Gallup's citywide lockdown

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham authorized the mayor of Gallup's request to extend the citywide lockdown through noon, Thursday, May 7.
"I recognize this request is unusual and constitutes a drastic measure, and the emergency powers set out under the Riot Control Act should be invoked sparingly," said Gallup Mayor Louis Bonaguidi in a letter to the governor. "However, the COVID-19 outbreak in the City of Gallup is a crisis of the highest order."
The Riot Control Act authorizes the governor to, for the temporary existence of a state of emergency, prohibit persons being on public streets and the use of certain streets and highways, among other broad emergency restrictions.
The weekend lockdown initially went into effect on Friday and required all businesses to close by 5 p.m.
The declaration closes all roads into Gallup, limits the number of people traveling in a car at once, and limits hours of operation for businesses from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gallup residents are advised to stay at home unless there is an emergency.
Gallup Mayor Louis Bonaguidi said the lockdown is about saving lives.
"And we just want to get a grip on it. We'd like to see this virus over with in a few weeks instead of being prolonged through the whole summer," the mayor said.
Gallup, which is located in McKinley County, has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 1,144.
