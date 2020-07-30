Governor extends public health emergency; No major changes announced | KOB 4
Governor extends public health emergency; No major changes announced

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 30, 2020 04:20 PM
Created: July 30, 2020 03:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham extended her emergency public health order through August.

The governor announced Thursday that masks are still required, and mass gatherings continue to be prohibited. 

Occupancy restrictions for businesses and houses of worship remain in place.

The governor said the goal is to reduce the spread so children can return to school after Labor Day.

While New Mexico remains under a 5% positivity rate, the governor said she would like to see the rate closer to 3%.

She also said she would like to expand contact tracing and testing, adherence to COVID-safe practices. 

Restrictions could be relaxed in September if New Mexicans slow the spread of the virus, the governor said. 

The state is offering support for businesses and individuals struggling financially through the pandemic:

