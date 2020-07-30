The governor said the goal is to reduce the spread so children can return to school after Labor Day.

While New Mexico remains under a 5% positivity rate, the governor said she would like to see the rate closer to 3%.

She also said she would like to expand contact tracing and testing, adherence to COVID-safe practices.

Restrictions could be relaxed in September if New Mexicans slow the spread of the virus, the governor said.

The state is offering support for businesses and individuals struggling financially through the pandemic:

Governor extends public health emergency; No major changes announced |