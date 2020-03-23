Governor: High degree of likelihood school closures will be extended | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Governor: High degree of likelihood school closures will be extended

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: March 23, 2020 06:13 PM
Created: March 23, 2020 05:49 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Monday that New Mexico public schools will likely have to extend their closures.

The governor's current order requires public schools in New Mexico to remain closed until April 6.

Advertisement

However, she issued a stay-at-home order Monday that lasts until April 10.

"I think there's a high degree of likelihood that schools will have to be closed for some period after that," Gov. Lujan Grisham said. "We are working on with the federal government-- what waivers need to be in place, what we do about graduations, what we do about college applications, what we do about distance learning and support, which is complicated in a state that can assure every student has the same access to that level of learning, which is an important requirement for rural states like this one."

More guidance about potentially extended school closures is likely to come this week.
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham issues stay-at-home instructions to stop spread of COVID-19
Gov. Lujan Grisham issues stay-at-home instructions to stop spread of COVID-19
Gov. Lujan Grisham to make announcement about statewide stay-at-home order
Gov. Lujan Grisham to make announcement about statewide stay-at-home order
New emergency ordinance allows Bernalillo County to issue a curfew, close streets
New emergency ordinance allows Bernalillo County to issue a curfew, close streets
COVID-19: State issues public health order limiting restaurant, bar occupancy to no more than 50%
COVID-19: State issues public health order limiting restaurant, bar occupancy to no more than 50%
People with diabetes told to be prepared as COVID-19 spreads
People with diabetes told to be prepared as COVID-19 spreads
Advertisement


Governor: High degree of likelihood school closures will be extended
Governor: High degree of likelihood school closures will be extended
Gov. Lujan Grisham issues stay-at-home instructions to stop spread of COVID-19
Gov. Lujan Grisham issues stay-at-home instructions to stop spread of COVID-19
Albuquerque man urges people to heed social distancing rules
Albuquerque man urges people to heed social distancing rules
San Juan Regional Medical Center expands COVID-19 drive-thru screening
San Juan Regional Medical Center expands COVID-19 drive-thru screening
Health care workers union ask governor to expand worker protections during pandemic
Health care workers union ask governor to expand worker protections during pandemic