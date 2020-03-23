Governor: High degree of likelihood school closures will be extended

Nathan O'Neal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Monday that New Mexico public schools will likely have to extend their closures.
The governor's current order requires public schools in New Mexico to remain closed until April 6.
However, she issued a stay-at-home order Monday that lasts until April 10.
"I think there's a high degree of likelihood that schools will have to be closed for some period after that," Gov. Lujan Grisham said. "We are working on with the federal government-- what waivers need to be in place, what we do about graduations, what we do about college applications, what we do about distance learning and support, which is complicated in a state that can assure every student has the same access to that level of learning, which is an important requirement for rural states like this one."
More guidance about potentially extended school closures is likely to come this week.
