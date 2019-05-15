Governor honors law enforcement team which raided northern NM compound | KOB 4
Governor honors law enforcement team which raided northern NM compound

Kai Porter
May 15, 2019 07:16 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- The law enforcement team who raided a compound in northern New Mexico was honored on Wednesday.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham awarded the Medal of Valor to Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe, eight of his deputies and four agents from the Office of the Superintendent of Insurance.

The team is credited them with arresting five adults and saving the lives of 11 children who were found at the compound.

"Who we have in front of us are the community members and the first responders who did everything right who prevented any other horrific situations and any other deaths,” the governor said.

Sheriff Hogrefe praised the bravery of the team.

“These people were armed and heavily armed and had anti*government views,’ He said. “Never thought that today would be a result of our actions to stop the terrorist training camp and the plot against people, against schools, against hospitals and to rescue, ultimately, 11 starving children."

Taos County K-9 officer, Lucas, also received a medal, which is the highest honor law enforcement officers can receive in the state.

Kai Porter


Updated: May 15, 2019 07:16 PM
Created: May 15, 2019 05:44 PM

