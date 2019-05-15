Governor honors law enforcement team which raided northern NM compound

"Who we have in front of us are the community members and the first responders who did everything right who prevented any other horrific situations and any other deaths,” the governor said.

Sheriff Hogrefe praised the bravery of the team.

“These people were armed and heavily armed and had anti*government views,’ He said. “Never thought that today would be a result of our actions to stop the terrorist training camp and the plot against people, against schools, against hospitals and to rescue, ultimately, 11 starving children."

Taos County K-9 officer, Lucas, also received a medal, which is the highest honor law enforcement officers can receive in the state.