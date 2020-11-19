Governor implores New Mexicans to take virus seriously

New Mexico reported 12 deaths and 3,675 cases Thursday.

No age is immune. The state reports that all age groups are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Hospitalizations and deaths have also spiked.

To accommodate for the rise in COVID-19 cases, Expo New Mexico will begin offering testing 7-days a week.

The governor said it's taken time to address testing issues because the demand is extremely high.

"Personnel is a real problem. So we're going to have to think about different ways," Gov. Lujan Grisham said. "We are working with other companies that do saliva tests and mouth swabs, they're less labor-intensive."

The governor said New Mexicans can help slow the spread by staying home. She reminded people about the risk of gathering for Thanksgiving.

"Even if it's small, even if it's outdoors, is it going to be enough Because you have to take masks off to eat Thanksgiving dinner. It is really, really high risk, and it's something our modeling team is incredibly concerned about," Gov. Lujan Grisham said.