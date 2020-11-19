Governor implores New Mexicans to take virus seriously | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Governor implores New Mexicans to take virus seriously

Governor implores New Mexicans to take virus seriously

Tommy Lopez
Updated: November 19, 2020 06:37 PM
Created: November 19, 2020 06:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham warned that the COVID-19 crisis will not get better immediately despite a near-complete shutdown being implemented across the state. 

Advertisement

"We have to take this reset incredibly seriously," the governor said. 

The governor stressed that progress will be incremental and take time to see.

New Mexico reported 12 deaths and 3,675 cases Thursday.

No age is immune. The state reports that all age groups are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Hospitalizations and deaths have also spiked.

To accommodate for the rise in COVID-19 cases, Expo New Mexico will begin offering testing 7-days a week.

The governor said it's taken time to address testing issues because the demand is extremely high.

"Personnel is a real problem. So we're going to have to think about different ways," Gov. Lujan Grisham said. "We are working with other companies that do saliva tests and mouth swabs, they're less labor-intensive."

The governor said New Mexicans can help slow the spread by staying home. She reminded people about the risk of gathering for Thanksgiving.

"Even if it's small, even if it's outdoors, is it going to be enough Because you have to take masks off to eat Thanksgiving dinner. It is really, really high risk, and it's something our modeling team is incredibly concerned about," Gov. Lujan Grisham said.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Family mourns New Mexico's youngest COVID-19 victim
Family mourns New Mexico's youngest COVID-19 victim
New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 3,675 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 3,675 additional COVID-19 cases
Albuquerque among finalists for new U.S. Space Command
Albuquerque among finalists for new U.S. Space Command
Gov. Lujan Grisham calls for special session aimed at COVID-relief
Gov. Lujan Grisham calls for special session aimed at COVID-relief
APD dealing with personnel challenges amid COVID-19
APD dealing with personnel challenges amid COVID-19
Advertisement


Weather

  
Your Weather Forecast
Current Temperatures
Live Interactive Radar
Live Doppler Radar