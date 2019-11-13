Governor, lawmakers react to AG Barr's crime-fighting initiative | KOB 4
Governor, lawmakers react to AG Barr's crime-fighting initiative

Kai Porter
Updated: November 13, 2019 05:55 PM
Created: November 13, 2019 05:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico leaders reacted to U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s new initiative to combat gun violence.

A spokesperson for the governor said, “The governor is glad to see the U.S. Department of Justice following New Mexico’s lead in taking steps to reduce gun violence. Earlier this year the governor was proud to lead the charge for common-sense gun safety laws that expanded background checks and addressed domestic violence offenders being in possession of firearms, aspects the DOJ seems to now be focusing on as well.”

State Sen. William Sharer, a Republican from Farmington, had a different take.

“Generally speaking, I honestly believe that all of the gun laws in the world aren’t going to change gun violence,” the state senator said. “Gun violence is based on not the gun but something else that’s going on in the world. It’s based on drugs, it’s based on some other criminal activity.”

Sen. Sharer and his fellow Republicans think the focus should be on enforcing laws that are already on the books, something he feels Barr’s initiative will achieve.

“I love the idea that he recognizes that we already have lots of laws on the books, and all we really need to do is coordinate them and coordinate them with state and local officials as well,” Sen. Sharer said. “That coordination by itself means that we don’t have to come up with whole new plans. Let’s just enforce the laws that already exist.”


