Governor, lawmakers react to AG Barr's crime-fighting initiative

Sen. Sharer and his fellow Republicans think the focus should be on enforcing laws that are already on the books, something he feels Barr’s initiative will achieve.

“I love the idea that he recognizes that we already have lots of laws on the books, and all we really need to do is coordinate them and coordinate them with state and local officials as well,” Sen. Sharer said. “That coordination by itself means that we don’t have to come up with whole new plans. Let’s just enforce the laws that already exist.”