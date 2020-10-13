Governor Lujan Grisham announces new restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19 | KOB 4
Governor Lujan Grisham announces new restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 13, 2020 02:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced new restrictions to slow the spread. 

Starting Friday, Oct. 16, the following restrictions will be in place:

TEMPORARY CLOSING TIME

Any food or drink establishment in New Mexico serving alcohol must close at 10:00 p.m. each night.

HOTEL OCCUPANCY 

Maximum occupancy restrictions will be reduced to 60 percent for places of lodging that have completed the N.M. Safe Certified training program and to 25 percent for places of lodging that have not completed the training program – a reduction of maximum occupancy from 75 percent and 50 percent, respectively.

QUARANTINE

The governor will amend her executive order that requires a period of mandatory self-quarantine for individuals arriving into New Mexico from out of state. Individuals arriving from “higher-risk states,” or those with a test positivity rate exceeding 5 percent and a test positivity rate higher than 80 per 100,000 residents, will no longer be exempt from the period of mandatory self-quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of their arrival into New Mexico. All individuals arriving from those higher-risk states – a list of which is updated each Wednesday at cv.nmhealth.org/travel-recommendations – must self-quarantine for a period of no less than 14 days or for the duration of their stay in New Mexico, whichever is shorter.

MASS GATHERINGS

Mass gatherings of more than 5 individuals are once again prohibited. Previously the state had allowed gatherings of more than 10 individuals. A “mass gathering” is defined as any public or private gathering, organized event, ceremony, parade, organized amateur contact sport, or other grouping that brings together individuals in an indoor or outdoor space. 

The governor will provide further direction at her Thursday COVID-19 briefing. 


