Governor Lujan Grisham heads to the southern border
Marian Camacho
January 11, 2019 06:17 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is heading to the state’s southern border Friday amid the tense standoff between the president and Congress over a border wall.
The governor will be at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry where she will get a tour of the facility and then meet with New Mexico National Guard troops and Border Patrol officers.
This will be the governor’s first trip to the border since being sworn in as New Mexico’s leader.
