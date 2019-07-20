Governor makes New Mexico stream commission appointments

Associated Press

July 20, 2019 09:55 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed seven members to a New Mexico commission tasked with overseeing water dispute negotiations with other states and overseeing conservation projects for the state's stream systems.



The governor said Friday that she also had re-appointed an eighth member, Mark Sanchez, to be the Interstate Stream Commission's chair.



Commission members must come from different parts of the state, and at least one must be a tribe or pueblo member. They serve six-year terms.



The new members are Aron Balok, Bidtah Becker, Greg Carrasco, Paula Garcia, Mike Hamman, Stacy Timmons and Tanya Trujillo.



They join the panel after commissioners last month delayed action on a plan that details environmental reviews and other work on the controversial Gila River diversion plan.