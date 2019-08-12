Governor names new education secretary

The governor said Partners in School Innovation is a leading national nonprofit that is dedicated to boosting educational opportunities for low-income students of color.

Stewart, who earned his doctorate in education leadership from the Harvard Graduate School of Education, also served as executive director of the Office of School Improvement and Innovation at the School District of Philadelphia.

"I'm humbled by the chance to do this work in this incredible state, and I look forward to meeting with the students, the top-flight educators, the dedicated unions and school administrators," Stewart said. " Together, I know we will make the difference New Mexicans expect and deserve."

Stewart replaces Karen Trujillo as education secretary. She was fired in July after the governor said her expectations were not met.

REACTION

The president of the American Federation of Teachers New Mexico praised Stewart for his prior work and said she eager to work with the new education secretary.

“We look forward to working with Dr. Stewart, and continuing our work with the NM PED under the administration of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham," Stephanie Ly said. "In just eight short months, deep systemic changes are already starting to take place, and we hope that Dr. Stewart’s vision is to continue those changes alongside educators for the benefit of our students, families, and communities we serve.”