Governor names new education secretary
Joshua Panas
August 12, 2019 10:54 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham named Dr. Ryan Stewart as the new secretary of the New Mexico Public Education Department.
"I'm thrilled to introduce Secretary Stewart to New Mexico," Gov. Lujan Grisham said. " It's no secret I have very high expectations for the Public Education Department; they are as high as can be, frankly, because I share New Mexicans' sense of urgency about our schools, and it's our responsibility to deliver the transformation our students and schools deserve."
Stewart, a former algebra and science teacher in California, most recently served as the executive director of the national nonprofit Partners in School Innovation mid-Atlantic Region.
The governor said Partners in School Innovation is a leading national nonprofit that is dedicated to boosting educational opportunities for low-income students of color.
Stewart, who earned his doctorate in education leadership from the Harvard Graduate School of Education, also served as executive director of the Office of School Improvement and Innovation at the School District of Philadelphia.
"I'm humbled by the chance to do this work in this incredible state, and I look forward to meeting with the students, the top-flight educators, the dedicated unions and school administrators," Stewart said. " Together, I know we will make the difference New Mexicans expect and deserve."
Stewart replaces Karen Trujillo as education secretary. She was fired in July after the governor said her expectations were not met.
REACTION
The president of the American Federation of Teachers New Mexico praised Stewart for his prior work and said she eager to work with the new education secretary.
“We look forward to working with Dr. Stewart, and continuing our work with the NM PED under the administration of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham," Stephanie Ly said. "In just eight short months, deep systemic changes are already starting to take place, and we hope that Dr. Stewart’s vision is to continue those changes alongside educators for the benefit of our students, families, and communities we serve.”
