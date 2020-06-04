Governor orders state flags to fly at half staff for victims of racism, injustice and violence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan ordered state flags to fly at half staff through sundown Friday, June 5, to honor George Floyd and all other victims of systemic racism and police violence.

“New Mexico grieves with the rest of the nation and the world over the unconscionable killing of Mr. Floyd as he begged for breath,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “We stand with his family and with all peace-loving people who refuse to tolerate racism any longer and who demand an end to violence against people of color, to systemic inequities and to intolerance and injustice in all its forms.”