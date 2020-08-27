Governor outlines school reentry plan | KOB 4
Governor outlines school reentry plan

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 27, 2020 05:16 PM
Created: August 27, 2020 04:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico will have to meet various metrics before public schools in the state will be allowed to reopen for in-person learning after Labor Day.

The metrics include:

  • State meeting gating criteria, which includes the COVID-19 spread rate, 7-day rolling average, testing capacity, etc.
  • County must meet new daily cases count and test positive rate criteria. Must be in green zone (See map below)
  • District/school must get reentry plan approved by the New Mexico Public Education Department (Instruction, social-emotional learning, family communications and engagement) 
  • District/school has safety and support plans in place (PPE and cleaning supplies, cleaning procedures, rapid response procedures)

New Mexico Public Education Department Secretary laid out a plan for responding to COVID-19 cases in schools.

When a person in a classroom tests positive for COVID-19: The classroom will be closed for cleaning, and students and staff in the classroom will be tested and quarantine for 14 days. The students will move to remote learning. 

When cases are limited to a wing of a building: Rooms will be disinfected and students and staff  will be tested and quarantine for 14 days.

When cases spread across the building: The building will be closed for cleaning and students and staff will be tested and quarantine for 14 days. 

Close contacts of students who have been exposed to COVID-19 will also be asked to be tested and quarantine for 14 days. 

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said school districts are not mandated to provide in-person learning. 


