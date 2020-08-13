Governor praises New Mexicans for slowing spread of COVID-19, but warns against letting guard down

As of Thursday, the state's 7-day average for COVID-19 cases was 189.

The governor repeatedly praised New Mexicans for slowing the spread of COVID-19. She added, though, that dealing with a pandemic is a marathon, not a sprint.

New Mexico has continued to meeting testing goals. However, the governor said surges in cases in other states have caused a testing supply shortage.

"I shouldn't be competing for testing supplies with our neighbors," the governor said. "I want them to get COVID under control. We do better, then the country does better."

The governor slammed the White House for failing to create a national testing strategy.

She also took some jabs at lawmakers for leaving D.C. without voting on another stimulus package.

"I am deeply disappointed with Congress and the White House for failing to come up with a deal," she said.

Part of the money on the table could have gone toward unemployment benefits.

The extra $600 people were receiving from the CARES Act expired at the end of July.

The president signed an executive order that offers $400 extra a month, but the state would have to pay 25% percent of it.

"I'm working with the White House to see if we can get either a waiver or exceptions to that," Gov. Lujan Grisham said.

Officials also stressed the importance of wearing a mask, and pointed to new research that said bandanas and neck gaiters were not the most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19.