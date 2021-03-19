Governor prepared to call special session to get recreational marijuana passed

A spokesperson for the governor said their first priority is for the bill to be passed by 12 p.m. But he added that the governor is prepared to call a special session "to get cannabis done and done right."

If the bill becomes law, adults 21 years and older would be able to buy up to two ounces of marijuana or 16 ounces of extract. People would also be able to apply for a license to grow and sell, and tax would be split between state and local governments.