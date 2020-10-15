Governor ramping up enforcement of public health order

The city has given out four citations.

"The whole direction that we go in is compliance. We don't want to give out citations, that's not what we're looking for," he said. "We're looking for compliance. And that's the whole goal is to ask the community to step up and share the responsibility, and do their part."

In addition to numerous verbal warnings, Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies have given out one citation. BCSO plans to continue with a verbal compliance approach to enforce the mask order.

New Mexico State Police has issued 24 citations since July. However, they're investigating approximately 1,000 complaints.

The governor said the state expects law enforcement to help make sure people follow the public health order.

"We will continue to ask, and put real pressure on law enforcement to do what they're required to do, which is enforce these orders like they would a seatbelt law," the governor said.

According to the governor's spokesperson, the Department of Health issued a cease and desist letter to an Albuquerque-area Speedway that was reportedly operating in violation of the public health order.

"Businesses that continue to violate the public health order and put the health of the community at risk will be met with significant fines or legal penalties," said Nora Meyers Sackett, spokesperson for Gov. Lujan Grisham.