Governor reflects on DNC speech, dispels rumors about VP speculation

"Since we are leading the nation in both wind energy investments and climate change and addressing that significantly, I fight with Jay Inslee all the time about who is doing it better, I think it was a place for them to showcase how to help minority communities and leadership in the state," Gov. Lujan Grisham said.

The prominent spot as a DNC speaker lead many to wonder whether the governor would take a position in the Biden administration if he is elected president. She said she doesn't know what the future holds, but she added that she enjoys her job as governor.

"I expect to be in the mix about what they need to do in HHS and the Center for Medicare Services," the governor said. "I don't have a crystal ball that New Mexicans will invite me to stay another four years. I hope they do. This is where I want to be and this is where you can make the most difference."

The governor also addressed rumors about whether she was considered for the vice president job. The governor said she never spoke to the Biden campaign about the VP spot.