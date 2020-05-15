Governor reminds New Mexicans to wear masks, announces changes to public health order

Gov. Lujan Grisham made a change to what she announced on Wednesday. She initially said places of worship could open up to 10% capacity. But the change says places of worship can open to 25% capacity.

Also, all retailers can reopen with up to 25% capacity.

The changes do not apply to San Juan County, Cibola County or McKinley County.

Vulnerable Populations

The governor also reminded vulnerable populations to stay home. She said vulnerable populations include: