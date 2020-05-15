Governor reminds New Mexicans to wear masks, announces changes to public health order | KOB 4
Joshua Panas
Updated: May 15, 2020 03:14 PM
Created: May 15, 2020 03:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham discussed her new public health order, which takes effect May 16.

The order requires every New Mexican to wear a mask or face covering while out in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

People who do not have a mask can request one from the state.

Changes to Public Health Order

Gov. Lujan Grisham made a change to what she announced on Wednesday. She initially said places of worship could open up to 10% capacity. But the change says places of worship can open to 25% capacity.

Also, all retailers can reopen with up to 25% capacity. 

The changes do not apply to San Juan County, Cibola County or McKinley County. 

Vulnerable Populations

The governor also reminded vulnerable populations to stay home. She said vulnerable populations include: 

  • People 65 years and older
  • People with underlying medical conditions
  • People who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility


