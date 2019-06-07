Governor says no to high-level nuclear waste | KOB 4
Governor says no to high-level nuclear waste

The Associated Press
June 07, 2019 02:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's governor is voicing her opposition to plans by a New Jersey-based company to build a multibillion-dollar facility in her state to temporarily store spent nuclear fuel from commercial reactors around the United States.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham sent a letter Friday to U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, saying the interim storage of high-level waste poses significant and unacceptable risks to residents, the environment and the region's economy.

Her letter comes as federal regulators weigh whether to issue a 40-year license for the facility planned by Holtec International.

The project would allow for spent fuel rods to be transferred from sites around the nation to a temporary home near Carlsbad, New Mexico.

Opponents have raised concerns about the project's legality, the safety of transporting high-level waste and the potential for contamination if something were to go wrong.
 

The Associated Press


June 07, 2019

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

