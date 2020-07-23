Governor says she has confidence in education secretary who his managing department from Philly

"We were really on a track to get there and had hoped to already be there. We have a lot more uncertainty now as we figure out the tricks of moving in a global pandemic," Stewart said. "There are still a lot of things we need to figure out.

The governor gave Stewart praise Thursday. She said his is successfully accomplishing his work despite the physical distance between Santa Fe and Philadelphia.

"The same is true for the secretary who is expected to do his work the way all of us-- telecommute from wherever we are in the state to work because we don't have state workers coming to work because it's not good public health practice and ineffective, and we are trying to control the rate of spread," Gov. Lujan Grisham said.

The governor announced in-person learning can begin after Labor Day. If Stewart moves to New Mexico in mid-August, he could have to quarantine for 14 days. However, the timeline should still allow him to be physically present when children return to class.

