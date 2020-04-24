Governor says she is looking at ways to reopen the economy

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 24, 2020 05:07 PM
Created: April 24, 2020 04:53 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said during a briefing Friday that she is looking for opportunities to reopen the state's once her Public Health Order expires on April 30.
She said she will extend the order, however, she added that she that there may be a way to ease restrictions in some industries.
"There is no governor in the country that wants a poor economy or doesn't worry, including me, about what happens at the kitchen table with families who are struggling," the governor said.
The governor said in order for her to have an opportunity to ease restrictions, people need to comply with the stay-at-home order.
"I can tell you this, that if people are driving around, and they're going to businesses are not supposed to be open, they're going to put us in a position, not to be able to reopen the economy, in some productive planned safe way."
Unemployment
Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley apologized for delays in the unemployment process.
To help streamline the process, he said more than 200 staff members have been added to the Workforce Solutions workforce.
Since March 15, McCamley said more than 123,000 have applied for unemployment, and more than 79,000 have received benefits.
McCamley also said relief is on the way for self-employed, gig and contract workers. He said they will be eligible for unemployment benefits, starting Monday.
