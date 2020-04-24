The governor said in order for her to have an opportunity to ease restrictions, people need to comply with the stay-at-home order.

"I can tell you this, that if people are driving around, and they're going to businesses are not supposed to be open, they're going to put us in a position, not to be able to reopen the economy, in some productive planned safe way."

Unemployment

Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley apologized for delays in the unemployment process.

To help streamline the process, he said more than 200 staff members have been added to the Workforce Solutions workforce.

Since March 15, McCamley said more than 123,000 have applied for unemployment, and more than 79,000 have received benefits.

McCamley also said relief is on the way for self-employed, gig and contract workers. He said they will be eligible for unemployment benefits, starting Monday.

Governor says she is looking at ways to reopen the economy |

More:

New Mexico reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 153 new cases