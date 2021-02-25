Governor says state is building toward framework for youth sports to safely operate

Tommy Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Youth sports were left out of the state's expanded reopening plan.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Thursday that the state's modeling team is constantly looking at how sports can be done safely.
"It's on all of our minds, and it should be. We lost a year," the governor said. "We don't want to lose more time. Nobody does."
The governor said sports that are conducted through school have the benefit of an organized set of COIVD safety precautions.
Gov. Lujan Grisham said she is optimistic that youth sports will be able to compete soon.
"I want Little League to be available. I want spring non-school sports. I want all of that -- soccer, tee ball, tennis, golf, summer activities for kids," she said. "We are moving in that direction so even though you don't see it in Turquoise, schools are a focus. Getting our businesses up and running, if there's more access available that's critical, but we're building toward everything."
