Governor secures planes to bring New Mexicans on cruise ship home | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Governor secures planes to bring New Mexicans on cruise ship home

Ryan Laughlin
Created: March 13, 2020 07:16 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said it is her goal to bring home 20 people that have been stuck after vacationing on a quarantined cruise ship.

They were passengers on the Princess Cruise ship, which had more than 20 people test positive for coronavirus.

Advertisement

“Our plan, for all those New Mexicans, is to fly them home and if they have no symptoms and they're getting and going through testing and evaluation they'll self-isolate," Lujan Grisham said.

The governor said 19 New Mexicans, and one granddaughter who was traveling with her New Mexican family, have been moved to three different military bases, two in California and one in Georgia.

The governor said she has secured two planes to fly them home after medical hurdles have been cleared.

Carolyn Wright, one of the New Mexicans at a base in California, said she has been tested for coronavirus, and is awaiting the results.

Wright said medical personnel on the ground is prioritizing people from Nevada and New Mexico.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico confirms 10 people have tested positive for COVID-19
New Mexico confirms 10 people have tested positive for COVID-19
Full Press Conference: Governor provides important information about coronavirus
Full Press Conference: Governor provides important information about coronavirus
Grab & Go meals will be available for students
Grab & Go meals will be available for students
Test results come back negative, zero confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Mexico
Test results come back negative, zero confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Mexico
NM tries to lessen impact of coronavirus outbreak on small businesses, employees
NM tries to lessen impact of coronavirus outbreak on small businesses, employees
Advertisement


NM churches respond differently amid coronavirus outbreak
NM churches respond differently amid coronavirus outbreak
New Mexico confirms 10 people have tested positive for COVID-19
New Mexico confirms 10 people have tested positive for COVID-19
Full Press Conference: Governor provides important information about coronavirus
Full Press Conference: Governor provides important information about coronavirus
Governor secures planes to bring New Mexicans on cruise ship home
undefined
UFO Festival in Roswell has no plans to cancel
UFO Festival in Roswell has no plans to cancel