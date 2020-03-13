Governor secures planes to bring New Mexicans on cruise ship home

Ryan Laughlin
Created: March 13, 2020 07:16 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said it is her goal to bring home 20 people that have been stuck after vacationing on a quarantined cruise ship.
They were passengers on the Princess Cruise ship, which had more than 20 people test positive for coronavirus.
“Our plan, for all those New Mexicans, is to fly them home and if they have no symptoms and they're getting and going through testing and evaluation they'll self-isolate," Lujan Grisham said.
The governor said 19 New Mexicans, and one granddaughter who was traveling with her New Mexican family, have been moved to three different military bases, two in California and one in Georgia.
The governor said she has secured two planes to fly them home after medical hurdles have been cleared.
Carolyn Wright, one of the New Mexicans at a base in California, said she has been tested for coronavirus, and is awaiting the results.
Wright said medical personnel on the ground is prioritizing people from Nevada and New Mexico.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company