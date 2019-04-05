Governor signs 281 bills into law before deadline

Of those bills, the governor signed 281 into law and she vetoed 28.

"I've drank more coffee as one human, I think that I'd win if there's a record and a Guinness Book, I’d get it," she joked during a news conference at the Roundhouse Friday afternoon.



Lujan Grisham opened up about what it was like reviewing the more than 300 bills passed by the legislature.



"We have, over the last couple of weeks, painstakingly reached out, met with, discussed, debated, and went line for line and we were doing that until the wee hours of this morning and were here early this morning, signing," she said.



The governor says she was in the room as her cabinet secretaries and staff reviewed and read each bill.



"I don't really know that I thought about what that would really look like with well more than 300 bills and thousands of pages,” said Lujan Grisham. “But I feel incredibly prepared to defend the decisions that we made and incredibly excited about the opportunities that are now presented"