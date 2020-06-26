Governor signs 3 bills from special session | KOB 4
Governor signs 3 bills from special session

The Associated Press
Created: June 26, 2020 06:16 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The creation of a state commission on civil rights and changes aimed at ensuring access to Election Day polls on Native American lands are among the measures signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The governor on Friday also signed a bill authorizing the issuance of short-term bonds to help stabilize state finances amid the economic upheaval prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The three bills were among eight that lawmakers passed during the recent special session. Lujan Grisham still has to act on the budget solvency bill and one that would mandate police body cameras for nearly all state and local law enforcement officers. 


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

