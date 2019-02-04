Governor signs 42 bills in 'rocket docket'
Marian Camacho
February 04, 2019 12:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed 42 bills Monday at the Roundhouse, something her office says shows a commitment to change.
“Both parties, both chambers working together -- today is a demonstration of how state government can get things done collectively for New Mexicans,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “I didn’t coin ‘rocket docket,’ but I like it. The work achieved here these first few weeks took serious commitment, and I’m grateful to legislators, and I’m excited for more.”
The governor spoke of the importance of "renewed communication" between the executive and legislative branches.
The bills signed include 25 Senate bills and 17 House bills.
Below is a complete list of the bills signed Monday.
SB 193: Beef Council Assessment Opt-Out
SB 198: Admin Office of the Courts Director Funds
SB 199: Electronic Communications Privacy Act
SB 215: Maternal Mortality & Morbidity Prevention Act
SB 77: Landowner Liability for Cave Exploration
SB 145: Coordinate Medical Transport
SB 150: Homeowner Associations Changes
SB 164: Prizes & Gifts for Insurance Customers
SB 179: Disabilities Students Lottery Scholarships
SB 9: Psychologist Prescription Certificates
SB 28: Placement of Children in Protective Custody
SB 48: Student Diabetes Management Act
SB 58: Evidence and Research Based Funding Requests
SB 149: Rename Alcohol & Gaming Division
SB 191: Lobbyist Reporting Requirements
SB 197: Judge Pro Tempore Fund
SB 118: Protect Confidentiality of Crime Victims
SB 18: Local Government Planning Fund
SB 106: Short-Term Occupancy Rentals Tax
SB 117: Wastewater System Financing – Martinez
SB 157: Sick Leave for Educational Retirement Credit
SB 189: Mobility Limitation Transport Placards
SB 200: Massage Therapy Act
SB 236: Disabled Veteran License Plate Options
SB 244: Legal Services for Land Grants & Acequias
HB 44: Career-Technical Teacher Development
HB 50: Audit Reviews by Board of Finance
HB 66: Mammogram Info Disclosure
HB 72: Occupational Therapy Scope of Practice
HB 74: Traditional Historic Community Qualifications
HB 97: Local Government Investment Pool Participants
HB 203: Economic Development Finance & Ag Enterprises
HB 216: File County Subdivision Ordinances with State
HB 217: Infrastructure Development Zone Meetings
HB 229: Regional Air Center Special Economic District
HB 242: Contact Lens & Glasses Prescriptions
HB 250: Native American Student Needs Assessments
HB 257: Enviro Services Gross Receipts Uses
HB 226: Add Lay Midwives as Practitioners
HB 227: Use of Teacher Attendance for Evaluations
HB 237: Extend University Police Officer Authority
HB 276: Establish Advanced Mapping Fund
