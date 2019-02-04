Governor signs 42 bills in 'rocket docket' | KOB 4
Governor signs 42 bills in 'rocket docket'

Marian Camacho
February 04, 2019 12:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed 42 bills Monday at the Roundhouse, something her office says shows a commitment to change.

“Both parties, both chambers working together -- today is a demonstration of how state government can get things done collectively for New Mexicans,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “I didn’t coin ‘rocket docket,’ but I like it. The work achieved here these first few weeks took serious commitment, and I’m grateful to legislators, and I’m excited for more.”

The governor spoke of the importance of "renewed communication" between the executive and legislative branches.

The bills signed include 25 Senate bills and 17 House bills.

Below is a complete list of the bills signed Monday.

SB 193: Beef Council Assessment Opt-Out

SB 198: Admin Office of the Courts Director Funds

SB 199: Electronic Communications Privacy Act

SB 215: Maternal Mortality & Morbidity Prevention Act

SB 77: Landowner Liability for Cave Exploration

SB 145: Coordinate Medical Transport

SB 150: Homeowner Associations Changes

SB 164: Prizes & Gifts for Insurance Customers

SB 179: Disabilities Students Lottery Scholarships

SB 9: Psychologist Prescription Certificates

SB 28: Placement of Children in Protective Custody

SB 48: Student Diabetes Management Act

SB 58: Evidence and Research Based Funding Requests

SB 149: Rename Alcohol & Gaming Division

SB 191: Lobbyist Reporting Requirements

SB 197: Judge Pro Tempore Fund

SB 118: Protect Confidentiality of Crime Victims

SB 18: Local Government Planning Fund

SB 106: Short-Term Occupancy Rentals Tax

SB 117: Wastewater System Financing – Martinez

SB 157: Sick Leave for Educational Retirement Credit

SB 189: Mobility Limitation Transport Placards

SB 200: Massage Therapy Act

SB 236: Disabled Veteran License Plate Options

SB 244: Legal Services for Land Grants & Acequias

HB 44: Career-Technical Teacher Development

HB 50: Audit Reviews by Board of Finance

HB 66: Mammogram Info Disclosure

HB 72: Occupational Therapy Scope of Practice

HB 74: Traditional Historic Community Qualifications

HB 97: Local Government Investment Pool Participants

HB 203: Economic Development Finance & Ag Enterprises

HB 216: File County Subdivision Ordinances with State

HB 217: Infrastructure Development Zone Meetings

HB 229: Regional Air Center Special Economic District

HB 242: Contact Lens & Glasses Prescriptions

HB 250: Native American Student Needs Assessments

HB 257: Enviro Services Gross Receipts Uses

HB 226: Add Lay Midwives as Practitioners

HB 227: Use of Teacher Attendance for Evaluations

HB 237: Extend University Police Officer Authority

HB 276: Establish Advanced Mapping Fund

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: February 04, 2019 12:34 PM
Created: February 04, 2019 11:56 AM

