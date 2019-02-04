Governor signs 42 bills in 'rocket docket'

“Both parties, both chambers working together -- today is a demonstration of how state government can get things done collectively for New Mexicans,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “I didn’t coin ‘rocket docket,’ but I like it. The work achieved here these first few weeks took serious commitment, and I’m grateful to legislators, and I’m excited for more.”

The governor spoke of the importance of "renewed communication" between the executive and legislative branches.