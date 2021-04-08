Governor signs paid sick leave bill into law

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill into law that authorizes paid sick leave for New Mexico workers.
The law requires private employers to offer workers one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours of work. There would be a maximum of 64 hours of leave per year.
“This is, point blank, a humane policy for workers,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “No one should ever be compelled to come to work when they are sick. And no worker should ever feel they must choose between their health and their livelihood.”
The law goes into effect July 1, 2022.
