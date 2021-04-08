Governor signs paid sick leave bill into law | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Governor signs paid sick leave bill into law

Governor signs paid sick leave bill into law

KOB Web Staff
Created: April 08, 2021 03:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill into law that authorizes paid sick leave for New Mexico workers.

The law requires private employers to offer workers one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours of work. There would be a maximum of 64 hours of leave per year. 

“This is, point blank, a humane policy for workers,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “No one should ever be compelled to come to work when they are sick. And no worker should ever feel they must choose between their health and their livelihood.”

The law goes into effect July 1, 2022.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Mother in crash that killed 2 children allowed out of jail under highest level of restrictions
Mother in crash that killed 2 children allowed out of jail under highest level of restrictions
Gov. Lujan Grisham signs End of Life Options Act
Gov. Lujan Grisham signs End of Life Options Act
Former APD assistant faces fraud allegations
Former APD assistant faces fraud allegations
New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 266 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 266 additional COVID-19 cases
Financial expert explains how much money families can expect from child tax credit
Financial expert explains how much money families can expect from child tax credit