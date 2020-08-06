Governor still believes fall sports are too risky

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The governor has not changed her position on fall sports.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham believes it's too dangerous for contact sports to take place in the fall due to COVID-19.
In July, the governor sent a letter to the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University-- recommending that they cancel fall sports.
The universities have not announced any major cancellations.
However, the Mountain West Conference announced Wednesday that the football season would be pushed back. Games cannot begin before Sept. 26.
The governor praised the decision.
"I think it's still really risky, and I appreciate all the different groups that are very clear that pausing is the right way to move forward," the governor said. "Because if you introduce the risk and you have spread among your athletes and your coaches, then you have spread between the required in-person higher education activities and it means we upset that whole applecart."
New Mexico United continues to play its season. However, they still can't host home games in New Mexico.
The governor did say, however, the team is doing an effective job when it comes to making sure the players don't spread COVID-19.
