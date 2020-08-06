Governor still believes fall sports are too risky

However, the Mountain West Conference announced Wednesday that the football season would be pushed back. Games cannot begin before Sept. 26.

The governor praised the decision.

"I think it's still really risky, and I appreciate all the different groups that are very clear that pausing is the right way to move forward," the governor said. "Because if you introduce the risk and you have spread among your athletes and your coaches, then you have spread between the required in-person higher education activities and it means we upset that whole applecart."

New Mexico United continues to play its season. However, they still can't host home games in New Mexico.

The governor did say, however, the team is doing an effective job when it comes to making sure the players don't spread COVID-19.