Governor taps mayors to provide insight into how to reopen the economy

Joshua Panas
Created: April 30, 2020 07:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A bipartisan group of mayors in New Mexico will play a role in deciding how and when the state's economy reopens.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham invited 16 mayors to participate in the group, which will be chaired by Mayors Greg Hull of Rio Rancho and Peter Nieto of Mountainair.

The mayors have been briefed on the preliminary plan to reopen the state’s economy, and reportedly offered a variety of perspectives on how fast the state should move to reopen.

Council members reportedly said they already were working with business owners to ensure they adopt COVID-safe practices to prevent the spread of the disease. 

“The overwhelming majority of small business owners will embrace COVID-safe practices because they know what is at stake. And we, as mayors, are ready to help educate our communities and enforce standards when needed,” said Mayor Hull.

Mayors serving on the council include:

  • Rio Rancho Mayor Greg Hull, co-chair
  • Mountainair Mayor Peter Nieto, co-chair
  • Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller
  • Clovis Mayor Mike Morris
  • Espanola Mayor Javier Sanchez
  • Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett
  • Hobbs Mayor Sam Cobb
  • Los Alamos County Council Chair Sara Scott
  • Raton Mayor James Segotta
  • Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford
  • Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun
  • Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber
  • Santa Rosa Mayor Nelson Kotiar
  • Silver City Mayor Ken Ladner
  • Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea
  • Taos Mayor Daniel Barrone


