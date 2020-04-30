Governor taps mayors to provide insight into how to reopen the economy

Joshua Panas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A bipartisan group of mayors in New Mexico will play a role in deciding how and when the state's economy reopens.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham invited 16 mayors to participate in the group, which will be chaired by Mayors Greg Hull of Rio Rancho and Peter Nieto of Mountainair.
The mayors have been briefed on the preliminary plan to reopen the state’s economy, and reportedly offered a variety of perspectives on how fast the state should move to reopen.
Council members reportedly said they already were working with business owners to ensure they adopt COVID-safe practices to prevent the spread of the disease.
“The overwhelming majority of small business owners will embrace COVID-safe practices because they know what is at stake. And we, as mayors, are ready to help educate our communities and enforce standards when needed,” said Mayor Hull.
Mayors serving on the council include:
