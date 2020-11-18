Governor tightens restrictions on 'large retailers'

Joshua Panas
Updated: November 18, 2020 03:40 PM
Created: November 18, 2020 03:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the public health order will tighten restrictions on "big box" stores and "large retailers."
The change, effective Thursday, clarifies that "retail space" refers only to the most essential businesses.
According to the governor's office, essential retailers are defined as follows:
The essential retailers may not have more than 75 customers inside or exceed 25% maximum capacity.
Under this amended definition, “big box” stores and other large retailers that do not generate more than one-third of their revenue from the above identified products may not operate in-person services.
Retailers such as Hobby Lobby and Ross Dress for Less are no longer allowed to operate in-person services. However, they can still provide curbside pickup and/or delivery services.
The governor added that animal grooming services may not operate.
However, plant nurseries and Christmas tree lots may provide curbside pickup and/or delivery services.
