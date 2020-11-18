Governor tightens restrictions on 'large retailers'

Under this amended definition, “big box” stores and other large retailers that do not generate more than one-third of their revenue from the above identified products may not operate in-person services.

Retailers such as Hobby Lobby and Ross Dress for Less are no longer allowed to operate in-person services. However, they can still provide curbside pickup and/or delivery services.

The governor added that animal grooming services may not operate.

However, plant nurseries and Christmas tree lots may provide curbside pickup and/or delivery services.