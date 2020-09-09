Governor to testify before Congress about federal assistance for states

“I’m very happy that the governor is in front of Congress now asking for those dollars,” said Rep. Patty Lundstrom, chair of the New Mexico House Appropriations Committee. “There’s no question in my mind, it's badly needed in our state. I think it's badly needed in building our budget.”

Lundstom said New Mexico made $400,000,000 in budget cuts during the special session.

Lawmakers would have had to slash even more if it wasn’t for the $750,000,000 the state got from the federal CARES Act.



“We went in with the idea that we were going to set up a framework for the January session. That framework is our start point and allows us to have funding available to work with when we get up there,” said Lundstrom.

However, the state faces challenges.

Senate Minority Leader Stuart Ingle said it’s still too early for projections, but emphasized that gross receipts are down, so are oil revenues.

Ingle believes lawmakers did as much as they could during the special session – so now, they wait.

As for the governor’s testimony to Congress, Lundstrom hopes she makes the case for New Mexico to get the same amount of federal assistance it did before.

“We still don’t know exactly what the revenue projections are going to provide for us but you know, at the end of the day, what we want is a budget that’s going to meet the needs for New Mexicans,” said Lundstrom.

Lundstrom said that potential money from the federal government will indicate what path lawmakers take in setting the next budget.

However, New Mexicans should be prepared for more cuts in January, and possibly lawmakers being forced to dip into state reserves.

