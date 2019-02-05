Governor to withdraw majority of National Guard troops from border

“I reject the federal contention that there exists an overwhelming national security crisis at the southern border, along which are some of the safest communities in the country. However, I recognize and appreciate the legitimate concerns of residents and officials in southwestern New Mexico, particularly Hidalgo County, who have asked for our assistance, as migrants and asylum-seekers continue to appear at their doorstep,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said.

The governor directed that troops in Hidalgo County and surrounding southwestern New Mexico counties remain in place to assist with the ongoing humanitarian needs.

Gov. Lujan Grisham he governor also directed the Department of Public Safety to temporarily deploy six New Mexico State Police officers to assist the day-to-day operations in Hidalgo County, which was requested by the county manager.