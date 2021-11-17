Governor unveils three new state personnel appointees

Mike Hamman will serve as the state's water advisor, beginning in January. Hamman will work with federal, tribal, state and local agencies to ensure the state's water infrastructure withstands the effects of climate change and to develop responsible and conservative water management policies.

Hamman currently serves as the chief engineer and CEO for the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, focusing on the management of 30,000 acres of bosque lands and coordinating with multiple jurisdictions to deliver water to 60,000 acres of irrigated farmlands.