Governor unveils three new state personnel appointees

Created: November 17, 2021 02:00 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday the appointment of three new administration leaders.
Former Albuquerque Mayor Marty Chavez will serve as the state's new infrastructure advisor. Chavez will work with New Mexico communities to determine where over $3.7 billion in federal infrastructure funding will be spent and has already begun this month.
Mike Hamman will serve as the state's water advisor, beginning in January. Hamman will work with federal, tribal, state and local agencies to ensure the state's water infrastructure withstands the effects of climate change and to develop responsible and conservative water management policies.
Hamman currently serves as the chief engineer and CEO for the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, focusing on the management of 30,000 acres of bosque lands and coordinating with multiple jurisdictions to deliver water to 60,000 acres of irrigated farmlands.
Matt Schmit will serve as the broadband advisor for the newly-formed state Office of Broadband Access and Expansion. Schmit will centralize and coordinate broadband activities across all agencies and internet service providers to focus on "significant broadband deployment and expansion" for the state.
Schmit has served as the director of the Illinois Office of Broadband since 2019.
