Governor visits Roswell for second 'Cabinet in Your Community' event

It aims to bring assistance to men and women with a large range of issues and concerns.

"Like a driver’s license or questions answered about your taxes, or Medicaid or number of any other issues,” Lujan Grisham said.

Road conditions are also a cause of concern in southeast New Mexico.

"But by spring, you're going to start to see road crews in your neighborhoods starting to do the work we need them to do,” she said.

Lujan Grisham said free college is another possibility for Roswell residents.

"I got to talk about this university president about free college for every single college eligible New Mexican and their family,” she said.

As for the third cabinet’s next stop—Lujan Grisham said it’s up to the community to decide.

"Where do you want us to be? We work for you,” she said.