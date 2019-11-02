Governor visits Roswell for second 'Cabinet in Your Community' event

Faith Egbuonu
ROSWELL, N.M. - Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was in Roswell for the second ‘Cabinet in Your Community’ event at Eastern New Mexico University Saturday.
The first ‘Cabinet in Your Community’ event was in Albuquerque.
"We want you to know we will come to you, and we would want to make it as easy as possible for you to get the things you need,” Lujan Grisham said.
Sixteen state agencies answered questions as part of ‘Cabinet in Your Community.'
It aims to bring assistance to men and women with a large range of issues and concerns.
"Like a driver’s license or questions answered about your taxes, or Medicaid or number of any other issues,” Lujan Grisham said.
Road conditions are also a cause of concern in southeast New Mexico.
"But by spring, you're going to start to see road crews in your neighborhoods starting to do the work we need them to do,” she said.
Lujan Grisham said free college is another possibility for Roswell residents.
"I got to talk about this university president about free college for every single college eligible New Mexican and their family,” she said.
As for the third cabinet’s next stop—Lujan Grisham said it’s up to the community to decide.
"Where do you want us to be? We work for you,” she said.
