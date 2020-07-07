Governor's office: Current data shows no connection between rise of COVID-19 and protests

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Large protests have taken place in New Mexico as COVID-19 cases have continued to rise.
However, the governor's office says it has not seeing a direct link to rising cases and protests.
"NMDOH (New Mexico Department of Health) has not found any connection between protests and COVID-19 cases here in New Mexico. We have seen cases directly increase as a result of people gathering in homes, i.e. graduation parties, holiday parties, friends hanging out, where people feel comfortable and casual and are not wearing masks. Gathering in groups remains unsafe and will remain unsafe for the duration of the pandemic," a spokesperson for the governor said.
The governor tweeted out a warning to younger New Mexicans ahead of the 4th of July.
"Young New Mexicans – you are NOT IMMUNE," the tweet says. "60% of COVID-19 cases reported since Sunday are New Mexicans under the age of 40. Act right. Do not gather in groups. Wear a mask."
Meanwhile, the mayor of Los Angeles said protests are likely responsible for an uptick in cases in the city.
“I talked again with Dr. Ferrer about that this morning. She does think some of the spread did come from our protests," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said. "It’s not the act of protesting – that’s a great and American thing to do no matter what your opinion is… but protesting without maintaining physical distancing, without wearing your mask, without having sanitizer – we just have to be smart. Whether you’re at a protest or at your home, whether in your workplace or whether you’re out shopping, these rules don’t change.”
Many protesters believe that the issues they are protesting are worth the risk COVID-19.
