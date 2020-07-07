Governor's office: Current data shows no connection between rise of COVID-19 and protests

"Young New Mexicans – you are NOT IMMUNE," the tweet says. "60% of COVID-19 cases reported since Sunday are New Mexicans under the age of 40. Act right. Do not gather in groups. Wear a mask."

Meanwhile, the mayor of Los Angeles said protests are likely responsible for an uptick in cases in the city.

“I talked again with Dr. Ferrer about that this morning. She does think some of the spread did come from our protests," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said. "It’s not the act of protesting – that’s a great and American thing to do no matter what your opinion is… but protesting without maintaining physical distancing, without wearing your mask, without having sanitizer – we just have to be smart. Whether you’re at a protest or at your home, whether in your workplace or whether you’re out shopping, these rules don’t change.”

Many protesters believe that the issues they are protesting are worth the risk COVID-19.