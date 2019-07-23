Governor's office gives explanation for education secretary's removal | KOB 4
Governor's office gives explanation for education secretary's removal

Kai Porter
July 23, 2019 06:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan’s former public education secretary says she was notified by the governor’s chief of staff that she would no longer have a job with the administration.

In a tweet, Karen Trujillo said, “the chief of staff called me in this afternoon and told me they wanted to go in a new direction.”

Monday night, the governor said in statement that Trujillo was removed from office because she was not meeting expectations.

Tripp Stelnicki, the governor’s director of communications, said the administration's concerns were communicated to the former secretary many, many times.

In a statement, Stelnicki said Trujillo failed in a number of areas.

“K-5 plus implementation, as one example, fell well short of what it needed to be given the extraordinary appropriation from the legislature,” Stelnicki said. “Communication issues, internal and external, were persistent. Incomplete or substandard work. Failed interventions.”

KOB 4 reached out to Trujillo for an on-camera interview, but has not heard back.

The governor said her office has launched a nationwide search for a new a new public education secretary.

Kai Porter


Updated: July 23, 2019 06:15 PM
Created: July 23, 2019 03:41 PM

