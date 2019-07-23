Governor's office gives explanation for education secretary's removal

Tripp Stelnicki, the governor’s director of communications, said the administration's concerns were communicated to the former secretary many, many times.

In a statement, Stelnicki said Trujillo failed in a number of areas.

“K-5 plus implementation, as one example, fell well short of what it needed to be given the extraordinary appropriation from the legislature,” Stelnicki said. “Communication issues, internal and external, were persistent. Incomplete or substandard work. Failed interventions.”

KOB 4 reached out to Trujillo for an on-camera interview, but has not heard back.

The governor said her office has launched a nationwide search for a new a new public education secretary.