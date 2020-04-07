Governor's order does NOT ban phone or online auto sales in NM

"The licensed dealers that have repair facilities, those repair facilities are open for business," Henson said. "We must conduct it in a different way than we have in the past, but we put safety measures in place so that that can happen."

Henson admits that the governor's order are tough on business, but he understands why they have been put in place.

"We want to return to a strong economy," he said. "But we want to get there through safety first."

