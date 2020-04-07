Governor's order does NOT ban phone or online auto sales in NM

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The governor strenghtened her Stay-at-Home Order, limiting the services auto dealerships could provide in New Mexico.
The order bans in-person sales, but sales can still take place by other means incluidng online or over the phone.
"Even a cell phone call can start the process," said Charles Henson, president of the New Mexico Automotive Dealers Association. "We're doing this to make it a safer experience."
While people can't go to showrooms to purchase a vehicle, they can still get the car worked on at a dealership's repair shop.
"The licensed dealers that have repair facilities, those repair facilities are open for business," Henson said. "We must conduct it in a different way than we have in the past, but we put safety measures in place so that that can happen."
Henson admits that the governor's order are tough on business, but he understands why they have been put in place.
"We want to return to a strong economy," he said. "But we want to get there through safety first."
