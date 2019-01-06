Govt. shutdown could impact SNAP benefits
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- More than two weeks after the government shutdown began, there is growing concern that it might affect millions of people who depend on the government for their food.
The state reports more than 500,000 people in New Mexico rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Come February, funding for SNAP will be in jeopardy if the government is still shut down.
The Silver Street Market in downtown Albuquerque is busy on Sunday’s, many people buying their groceries for the week. Kelly Ortman owns the market and says many people use an EBT card.
“We are underneath three stories of affordable housing,” Ortman said.
Steven Case shops at Silver Street Market every other day. He's been using his EBT card there for 6 years.
“All of us who use food stamps rely on it,” he said. “That's how we eat, that's how we get our nutrition."
Steven said he's planning for the possibility that the government remains shutdown into February.
“It’s going to make it tough,” he said. “I may have to borrow money and go into debt."
Ortman said her business will feel the impact as well.
“It trickles down,” she said. “It's not just the cardholders; it's the businesses and the employees of the businesses that are affected as well."
Ortman says the food stamp shortage for a small-local market like Silver Street Market would have a big effect.
“There are times where food stamps are up to 10 percent of our business depending on the week," Ortman said.
Nationally, the program costs more than $4 billion per month, but because of the shutdown, only $3 billion is available in emergency reserve funds.
So, if the shortfall were spread evenly across the 19 million households that receive the SNAP benefit, the average family who receives those benefits could see a $90 cut on their grocery budget next month.
