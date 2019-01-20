Govt. shutdown expected to cost New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico tourism officials said the shutdown in 2013 cost the national parks, monuments and surrounding communities more than $2.3 million. The current shutdown is nearly twice as long, but the full scope of the economic impact is still unknown.
"It's slowed everybody down. So, everybody's hours are decreasing,” said Tammy, who manages the RV Park in Whites City outside Carlsbad Caverns. "Not quite a ghost town, but I mean we are getting people, but like we would."
Some people are still entering the national monuments. On Sunday, people could be seen walking around a locked gate at the Petroglyph National Monument.
"I think it's ridiculous,” said Kelli Sovell who was visiting Albuquerque on Sunday. “I think that that we should open, we should negotiate like grown-ups and make something happen with a compromise"
