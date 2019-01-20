Govt. shutdown expected to cost New Mexico | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Govt. shutdown expected to cost New Mexico

Ryan Laughlin
January 20, 2019 10:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico tourism officials said the shutdown in 2013 cost the national parks, monuments and surrounding communities more than $2.3 million. The current shutdown is nearly twice as long, but the full scope of the economic impact is still unknown.

Advertisement

"It's slowed everybody down. So, everybody's hours are decreasing,” said Tammy, who manages the RV Park in Whites City outside Carlsbad Caverns. "Not quite a ghost town, but I mean we are getting people, but like we would."

Some people are still entering the national monuments. On Sunday, people could be seen walking around a locked gate at the Petroglyph National Monument.

"I think it's ridiculous,” said Kelli Sovell who was visiting Albuquerque on Sunday. “I think that that we should open, we should negotiate like grown-ups and make something happen with a compromise"

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Created: January 20, 2019 10:28 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Thieves steal, torch visiting couple's moving truck
Thieves steal, torch visiting couple's moving truck
Popular hotel, waterpark shuts down
Popular hotel, waterpark shuts down
Federal employees could face fines, prison time for accepting donations
Federal employees could face fines, prison time for accepting donations
2 Minnesota residents killed in I-40 rollover in New Mexico
2 Minnesota residents killed in I-40 rollover in New Mexico
Hundreds participate in Women's March in Albuquerque
Hundreds participate in Women's March in Albuquerque
Advertisement




Man threatened with eviction after installing security cameras at apartment complex
Man threatened with eviction after installing security cameras at apartment complex
Govt. shutdown expected to cost New Mexico
Govt. shutdown expected to cost New Mexico
Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse excites New Mexicans
Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse excites New Mexicans
Thieves steal, torch visiting couple's moving truck
Thieves steal, torch visiting couple's moving truck
Hundreds participate in Women's March in Albuquerque
Hundreds participate in Women's March in Albuquerque