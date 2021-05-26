Graduation ceremonies begin for Santa Fe Public Schools

Diana Castillo
SANTA FE N.M. – Graduation was anything but traditional for many seniors last year – many celebrating the milestone virtually. This year, graduations for Santa Fe Public Schools start May 26.
“Less people on stage, same kind of speeches, the ceremony will be a little bit shorter than typically, but not by a lot, so it will look and feel like a regular commencement,” said Dr. Veronica C. Garcia, superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools.
Some seniors from the class of 2020 will also have a chance to walk across the stage to be recognized for their achievement.
“For some and their families a traditional ceremony was important and it's an important milestone in their lives. We didn't feel like the pandemic should rob them of that opportunity, since it took so much from that class and also from the class of '21,” Garcia said.
Commencements will start Wednesday and continue through Friday. All graduation ceremonies will be outside, and even though Santa Fe is in the Turquoise level of restrictions, capacity will still be limited.
“We're only able to give four tickets per student and then the student can decide how those four tickets will be used. they will be sitting in their own family pod,” Garcia said. "It's not ideal, but nothing has been ideal this year, right?"
For families who cannot attend the ceremonies in person, they will be livestreamed on the district's YouTube page and website.
