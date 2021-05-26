Graduation ceremonies begin for Santa Fe Public Schools

Commencements will start Wednesday and continue through Friday. All graduation ceremonies will be outside, and even though Santa Fe is in the Turquoise level of restrictions, capacity will still be limited.

“We're only able to give four tickets per student and then the student can decide how those four tickets will be used. they will be sitting in their own family pod,” Garcia said. "It's not ideal, but nothing has been ideal this year, right?"

For families who cannot attend the ceremonies in person, they will be livestreamed on the district's YouTube page and website.