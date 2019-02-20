Grant County leaders fear mining bills could kill industry

"These two bills are not good for Grant County, not good for the families who live here, not good for our communities, not good for the mine, not good for the state of the community,” said Grant County Commissioner Billy Billings. “Governor if you're seeing this and this bill comes into your desk, please do not sign it."

A Grant County commissioner hopes to pass a resolution Thursday that would state the county is not in favor of the legislation.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the conference center in Silver City.