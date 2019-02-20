Grant County leaders fear mining bills could kill industry | KOB 4
Grant County leaders fear mining bills could kill industry

Megan Abundis
February 20, 2019 10:16 PM

GRANT COUNTY, N.M.- Thousands of New Mexicans work in the mining industry in southwest New Mexico, but those workers fear new legislation could make it impossible for mines to operate in the state.

“Mining in District 38 is the number one industry, 1,500 jobs, 3,400 secondary jobs,” said Rep. Rebecca Dow. “These are jobs that start at $40,000 a year with no college degree, benefits and retirement. It's the largest and remaining private industry in my district and it cannot be harmed."

House Bills 220 and 255 address economic and environmental concerns in mining, such as groundwater quality and who guarantees the financing. 

"These two bills are not good for Grant County, not good for the families who live here, not good for our communities, not good for the mine, not good for the state of the community,” said Grant County Commissioner Billy Billings. “Governor if you're seeing this and this bill comes into your desk, please do not sign it."

A Grant County commissioner hopes to pass a resolution Thursday that would state the county is not in favor of the legislation.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the conference center in Silver City.

Megan Abundis


Updated: February 20, 2019 10:16 PM
Created: February 20, 2019 09:11 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

