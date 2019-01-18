Grant helps feral cat program

The $2,000 grant will help fund the program, but Kelley hopes to sustain the program annually.

"One of the challenges with TNR programs is that they only provide funding for one year. So, no matter how many cats you have altered, your population just bounces back within a few years," said Kelley.

In order to help combat the issue, the shelter charges a $10 co-pay for each cat. The funds go directly toward the TNR program to help fund it.

For more information, visit http://www.hslcnm.org.