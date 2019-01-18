Grant helps feral cat program
January 18, 2019 07:55 PM
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.M. - The Humane Society of Lincoln County was awarded a $2,000 grant from Athletes for Animals to help the growing problem of feral cats in the community. It's a Trap, Neuter and Return (TNR) program.
Program coordinator with the Humane Society of Lincoln County, Gina Kelley, believes the program will help the safety of cats and other animals.
"Not only that - it keeps the rodent population down, less incidents of disease. If you continue with TNR on an annual basis, the population dwindles as times goes on," said Kelley.
The $2,000 grant will help fund the program, but Kelley hopes to sustain the program annually.
"One of the challenges with TNR programs is that they only provide funding for one year. So, no matter how many cats you have altered, your population just bounces back within a few years," said Kelley.
In order to help combat the issue, the shelter charges a $10 co-pay for each cat. The funds go directly toward the TNR program to help fund it.
For more information, visit http://www.hslcnm.org.
