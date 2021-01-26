Grants available for businesses forced to close during pandemic

Danielle Todesco
Updated: January 26, 2021 06:38 PM
Created: January 26, 2021 04:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Millions of dollars are available for businesses that were forced to shut down during the pandemic.
The Shuttered Venue Operations Grant program is part of the COVID-relief aide that was passed by congress in December.
"Up to $10 million can be attained through a single grant through this program for a particular venue or organization," said Cody Johnson who is with the New Mexico Tourism Department.
The tourism industry has taken a $4.3 billion loss during the pandemic, according to Johnson.
To help offset any loss, the state is encouraging businesses to join a webinar Wednesday morning to find out if they are eligible for the grant and how to apply.
"Part of the webinar, I anticipate, will go over how the Small Business Administration defines businesses that will be eligible for this program," Johnson said.
Wednesday's webinar begins at 9 a.m. Click here to reserve a spot.
