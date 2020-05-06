Grants city manager 'emotional' and relieved to be reinstated | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Grants city manager 'emotional' and relieved to be reinstated

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: May 06, 2020 06:12 PM
Created: May 06, 2020 03:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Following a week of turmoil, the city manager in Grants was reinstated Wednesday.

The mayor of Grants "dismissed" Laura Jaramillo last week after she refused to open the city's golf course.

Advertisement

However, after a unanimous vote, the city council reinstated Jaramillo.

"I'm very emotional, just yea, very emotional," Jaramillo said in her first interview since the ordeal began.

Jaramillo said she was relieved to hear she hadn't lost her job for good.

"I think this gives all of us hope that we can have faith in our local elected officials to do what's right," she said.

Last week, after she was dismissed, Jaramillo filed a lawsuit against Mayor Martin Hicks and the City of Grants. 

"I believe we'll negotiate something regarding the lawsuit," she said. "My intent was never to harm the City of Grants, so I'll be working with my attorney to see how we can resolve that."

Jaramillo is now looking forward, hoping that she can still have a productive work-relationship with Mayor Hicks.

"I'm hoping we can both move forward and let bygones be bygones," she said. "I think we have a lot ahead of us with the continued health risk for our community - and the economic downturn. That's going to be my prime focus is helping our community survive this difficult time."

KOB 4 reached out to Mayor Hicks to hear how he felt about Jaramillo being reinstated. He responded via text: "My statement about the manager coming back? The Councillors obviously disagreed with my decision. I'm good with that, now let's get back to work, but I will continue my fight for our CONSTITUTIONAL rights!!!"


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police identify 15-year-old girl as shooting victim
Police identify 15-year-old girl as shooting victim
New Mexico reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 153 additional cases
New Mexico reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 153 additional cases
Grants city manager reinstated by city council
Grants city manager reinstated by city council
Teenage boy found following Amber Alert
Teenage boy found following Amber Alert
Construction to begin on stretch of 4th Street between I-40 and Montano
Construction to begin on stretch of 4th Street between I-40 and Montano
Advertisement


Grants city manager 'emotional' and relieved to be reinstated
Grants city manager 'emotional' and relieved to be reinstated
COVID-19: NM patients given plasma transfusions have shown improvement
COVID-19: NM patients given plasma transfusions have shown improvement
State to begin widespread COVID-19 testing in prisons
State to begin widespread COVID-19 testing in prisons
Haaland introduces bill that would provide more relief for essential workers
Haaland introduces bill that would provide more relief for essential workers
Santa Fe moves forward with midtown campus redevelopment project
Santa Fe moves forward with midtown campus redevelopment project