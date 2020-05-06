Grants city manager 'emotional' and relieved to be reinstated

Jaramillo said she was relieved to hear she hadn't lost her job for good.

"I think this gives all of us hope that we can have faith in our local elected officials to do what's right," she said.

Last week, after she was dismissed, Jaramillo filed a lawsuit against Mayor Martin Hicks and the City of Grants.

"I believe we'll negotiate something regarding the lawsuit," she said. "My intent was never to harm the City of Grants, so I'll be working with my attorney to see how we can resolve that."

Jaramillo is now looking forward, hoping that she can still have a productive work-relationship with Mayor Hicks.

"I'm hoping we can both move forward and let bygones be bygones," she said. "I think we have a lot ahead of us with the continued health risk for our community - and the economic downturn. That's going to be my prime focus is helping our community survive this difficult time."

KOB 4 reached out to Mayor Hicks to hear how he felt about Jaramillo being reinstated. He responded via text: "My statement about the manager coming back? The Councillors obviously disagreed with my decision. I'm good with that, now let's get back to work, but I will continue my fight for our CONSTITUTIONAL rights!!!"