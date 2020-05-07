Grants, Gallup approach COVID-19 differently

However, the mayor of Grants is fighting to reopen his city.

Mayor Martin Hicks filed an 18-page response with the New Mexico Supreme Court Thursday. It followed an appeal by the attorney general to stop Hicks from reopening his city.

Hicks said his lawyer would not represent him in case, so he is representing himself.hre

In an 18-page response to the attorney general, Hicks told the state Supreme Court that he believes the governor is "punishing" Cibola County.

Click here to read his full response.

