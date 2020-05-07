Grants, Gallup approach COVID-19 differently | KOB 4
Grants, Gallup approach COVID-19 differently

Brian Fetting
Updated: May 07, 2020 10:25 PM
Created: May 07, 2020 09:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico has its own "Tale of Two Cities."

They sit about 60 miles apart. 

Gallup and Grants are taking two different approaches to dealing with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Gallup, the mayor pushed for a lockdown. 

However, the mayor of Grants is fighting to reopen his city.

Mayor Martin Hicks filed an 18-page response with the New Mexico Supreme Court Thursday. It followed an appeal by the attorney general to stop Hicks from reopening his city.

Hicks said his lawyer would not represent him in case, so he is representing himself.hre

In an 18-page response to the attorney general, Hicks told the state Supreme Court that he believes the governor is "punishing" Cibola County.

Click here to read his full response.
 


